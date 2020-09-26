Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 36,020 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 36,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.02 per share, with a total value of $1,873,760.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 74,958 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,121.86.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 123,883 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $5,942,667.51.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 322,979 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.43 per share, with a total value of $15,318,893.97.

On Friday, August 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 139,044 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.63 per share, with a total value of $6,761,709.72.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 3,869 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.99 per share, with a total value of $181,804.31.

Shares of NYSE:KOD opened at $58.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOD. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.