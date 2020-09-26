Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 36,020 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 36,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.02 per share, with a total value of $1,873,760.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 22nd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 74,958 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,121.86.
  • On Thursday, September 3rd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 123,883 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $5,942,667.51.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 322,979 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.43 per share, with a total value of $15,318,893.97.
  • On Friday, August 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 139,044 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.63 per share, with a total value of $6,761,709.72.
  • On Wednesday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 3,869 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.99 per share, with a total value of $181,804.31.

Shares of NYSE:KOD opened at $58.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOD. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 863,106 Shares of Brinker International, Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 863,106 Shares of Brinker International, Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Epizyme Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Epizyme Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Has $115.85 Million Position in Autoliv Inc.
Vanguard Group Inc. Has $115.85 Million Position in Autoliv Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report