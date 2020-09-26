Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Post $0.58 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.53. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Shares of OLLI opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after buying an additional 51,242 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

