Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Up 775.0% in September

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Sappi stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sappi has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $824.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sappi will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

