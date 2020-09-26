Redstar Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Redstar Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Redstar Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS SRAFF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Redstar Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

