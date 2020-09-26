Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. Research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUBCY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

