Summer Energy Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Summer Energy Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUME) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SUME opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Summer Energy has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $42.52 million during the quarter.

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

