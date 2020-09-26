SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SWGAY opened at $11.27 on Friday. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

