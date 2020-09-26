Syrah Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Down 94.9% in September

Syrah Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the August 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SYAAF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Syrah Resources has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. Its principal project is the Balama Graphite and Vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique. The company also produces spherical graphite through downstream strategy, which is used to manufacture anodes for lithium ion batteries; and natural graphite recarburisers that are used in the steel making and iron casting industries.

