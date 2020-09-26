Syrah Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Down 94.9% in September

Syrah Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the August 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SYAAF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Syrah Resources has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.
Syrah Resources Company Profile
