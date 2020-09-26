Thales Group (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in September

Thales Group (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thales Group stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Thales Group has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Thales Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Thales Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.