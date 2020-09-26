Timberline Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Short Interest Update

Timberline Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TLRS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TLRS opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Timberline Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Director William Fuller Matlack purchased 818,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.11 per share, for a total transaction of $89,999.91. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

