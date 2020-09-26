Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 432.1% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMICY shares. Citigroup raised Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.