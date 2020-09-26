Tomtom NV Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tomtom NV Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS TMOAY opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. Tomtom has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $5.67.
Tomtom Company Profile
Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Tomtom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomtom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.