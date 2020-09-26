OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMVWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $24.78 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.45.

