Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RBNC. BidaskClub cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $217.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.11. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $112,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $139,227. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 274,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

