Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the August 31st total of 366,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,382,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VRUS opened at $0.00 on Friday. Verus International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. The company provides frozen foods, meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

