UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 720.0% in September

UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered UCB S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

UCBJY opened at $57.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. UCB S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes biopharmaceutical solutions for people living with neurology and immunology conditions. The company's core products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

