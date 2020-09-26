Short Interest in TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Grows By 452.9%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 452.9% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TTGPF opened at $2.51 on Friday. TT Electronics has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

