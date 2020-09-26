T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut T WINE EST LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of TSRYY opened at $6.25 on Friday. T WINE EST LTD/S has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

