TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 555.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TSSI opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.88. TSS has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

