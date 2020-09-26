Short Interest in WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Declines By 88.9%

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEICY opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

