Short Interest in WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Declines By 88.9%

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEICY opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc to Post $0.58 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc to Post $0.58 EPS
Sappi Limited Short Interest Up 775.0% in September
Sappi Limited Short Interest Up 775.0% in September
Redstar Gold Corp. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Redstar Gold Corp. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Subsea 7 SA Short Interest Update
Subsea 7 SA Short Interest Update
Summer Energy Holdings Inc Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Summer Energy Holdings Inc Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Short Interest Update
SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Short Interest Update


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report