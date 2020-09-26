Akorn (OTCMKTS:UPLCQ) Short Interest Down 89.5% in September

Akorn (OTCMKTS:UPLCQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,600 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the August 31st total of 3,682,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,807,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 10,702,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total value of $107,023.59. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Akorn alerts:

Shares of Akorn stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.04. Akorn has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.