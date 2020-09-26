Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 2,725,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $7,005,398.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,938.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

