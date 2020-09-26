Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.29.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

