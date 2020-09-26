Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.29.
Surge Energy Company Profile
Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.