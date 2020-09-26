P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $40.00 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $231.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $92.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 548.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 44.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.