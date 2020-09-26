Short Interest in VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Expands By 900.0%

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VALLOUREC SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get VALLOUREC SA/S alerts:

VALLOUREC SA/S stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. VALLOUREC SA/S has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $202.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for VALLOUREC SA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALLOUREC SA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.