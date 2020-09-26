Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,371,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Axos Financial worth $118,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axos Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after buying an additional 106,854 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 651,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $24,272,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AX opened at $22.54 on Friday. Axos Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

