Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,566,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cimpress worth $119,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cimpress by 71.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of CMPR opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Cimpress NV has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

