Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,847,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.75% of Core-Mark worth $120,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 227,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 320.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.34. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CORE shares. TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

