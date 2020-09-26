Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $121,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.