Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,847,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Group 1 Automotive worth $121,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4,985.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 108.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $904,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.26. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

