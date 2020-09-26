Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.61% of Kaman worth $122,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kaman by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kaman by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $467,700.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.03. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.47 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.