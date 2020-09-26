Vanguard Group Inc. Has $123.13 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 166,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.05% of Imperial Oil worth $123,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 63.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $175,000.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $12.29 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.