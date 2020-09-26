Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 4,718 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 691,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $124,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 152.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,258,000 after acquiring an additional 37,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.65.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $181.29 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.89, a PEG ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

