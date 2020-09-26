Vanguard Group Inc. Has $126.62 Million Stock Position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,132,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.89% of Schneider National worth $126,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. Schneider National Inc has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

