Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,224,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 147,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.56% of Opko Health worth $126,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opko Health in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Opko Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Opko Health by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 67,446 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Opko Health in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Opko Health by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 348,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Opko Health alerts:

OPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

In other Opko Health news, VP Steven D. Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Opko Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.