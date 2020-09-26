Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,014,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.76% of American Finance Trust worth $127,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 296,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 142,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Finance Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 24,551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,912 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $6.04 on Friday. American Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $655.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.0708 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 85.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

