Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,908,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hilltop worth $127,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hilltop by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hilltop by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,677.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $572.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.40 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on HTH. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

