Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.72% of Verra Mobility worth $128,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRRM. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 76.1% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,115,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,373 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE now owns 24,239,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 39.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,117,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,723 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,571,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 14.5% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

