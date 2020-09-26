Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 53,373 Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,429,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 53,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.28% of Matson worth $128,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Matson by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MATX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Matson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.21. Matson Inc has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

