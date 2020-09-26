Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,686,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $130,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALEX. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1,971.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALEX opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. On average, analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALEX. ValuEngine downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

