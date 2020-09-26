Vanguard Group Inc. Has $129.77 Million Stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,015,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.02% of CAE worth $129,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 119,002 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BofA Securities lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.51. Cae Inc has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

