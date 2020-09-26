Vanguard Group Inc. Has $129.31 Million Stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,615,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.19% of Cameco worth $129,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC increased its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

NYSE CCJ opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Cameco Corp has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 111.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

