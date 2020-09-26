Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,991,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Tennant worth $129,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. Tennant has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

