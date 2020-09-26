Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,483,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.32% of Worthington Industries worth $129,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Worthington Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $202,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

