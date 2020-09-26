Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Amundi stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00. Amundi has a one year low of $60.64 and a one year high of $75.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

