Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 268.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.50 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.6814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

