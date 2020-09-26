CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Up 30.8%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s share price rose 30.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 720,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 370,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.11.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

