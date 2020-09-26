EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Up 26.8%

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) traded up 26.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.84 and last traded at $94.31. 1,544,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,988,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.17 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $835,942.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,638.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.