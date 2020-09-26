NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Up 24.5%

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price was up 24.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 769,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,771,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The company has a market cap of $6.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 12.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 307.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in NANO DIMENSION/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

