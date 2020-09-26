CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Stock Price Up 18%

Shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) rose 18% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 27,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 815,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.
CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP)
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.
