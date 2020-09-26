CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Stock Price Up 18%

Shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) rose 18% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 27,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 815,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) by 198.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.76% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CELLECT BIOTECH/S

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

